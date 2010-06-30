75-acre brush fire burning near Cleveland National Forest Cal Fire is on scene at Cleveland National Forest for a fire near the Mesa Grande Reservation being referred to as the Black Fire. More>>

National City streets remain closed during double homicide investigation Streets in the area of a National City double homicide remained closed Sunday morning, as the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was scheduled to perform autopsies on the two men who were killed Saturday while two other victims recover from gunshot wounds at a local hospital, authorities said. More>>

Man struck by Amtrak while looking at his cellphone A man looking down at his cellphone suffered serious injuries when he was struck by an Amtrak train in San Diego, a sheriff's deputy said Sunday. More>>

Gallery: Families welcome home their Carl Vinson CSG sailors SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego-based ships and sailors in the carrier strike group led by the USS Carl Vinson returned to San Diego today after a deployment of more than five months. More>>

Two dead, two injured in National City shooting National City police were responding to a shooting scene with ``multiple victims'' Saturday morning, but it was unclear if there were any fatalities, according to officials. More>>

Carl Vinson Strike Group returns to home port today San Diego-based ships and sailors in the carrier strike group led by the USS Carl Vinson are scheduled to return to San Diego Friday after a deployment of more than five months. More>>

Missing Oceanside boy found in Mission Viejo Target A 12-year-old Oceanside boy who went missing from a Kaiser hospital in Irvine was found safe Saturday in a Mission Viejo Target store and turned over to a family member, according to Irvine police. More>>

Investigation underway to identify suspect who fatally assaulted Ocean Beach transient Investigators working to identify and track down a man who fatally assaulted a well-liked transient in downtown Ocean Beach released surveillance-camera footage of the suspected killer Friday. More>>

President Trump signs legislation to reform Department of Veterans Affairs President Trump signs legislation to reform Department of Veterans Affairs (The Hill) President Trump signed legislation Friday aimed at reforming the Department of Veterans Affairs. More>>

Security guard who recorded struggle with off-duty officer acquitted of all charges Robert Branch III was acquitted Friday of felony and misdemeanor charges of resisting an executive officer, attempted use of pepper spray, reckless driving and failure to provide his driver's license and registration. More>>

Purple Heart recipient told he would never walk again sworn in as Chula Vista police officer Purple Heart recipient Christopher Lawrence was told he would never walk again after being severely wounded in Iraq in 2008, but after nearly a decade of recovery and training, he is now one of the newest additions to the Chula Vista Police Department. More>>

San Diego State officials meet to explore options for new football stadium San Diego State University Leaders and supporters of San Diego State University met Thursday to discuss the future of Aztec football, now that the SoccerCity plan has been delayed until 2018. More>>

Cooler conditions along the coast before extreme heat returns this weekend Extremely hot weather in San Diego County's deserts is expected to persist Friday through early next week and temperatures in other inland areas will spike on Sunday. More>>

How health care for San Diegans may change under Senate GOP plan How health care for San Diegans may change under Senate GOP plan Sean Greene — president -elect of the San Diego Association of health underwriters — joined KUSI with more on the future of health care for San Diegans. More>>

Two Navy helicopter squadrons return to NAS North Island The "Black Knights" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 4 and the "Blue Hawks" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 78 are scheduled to return home to Naval Air Station North Island today following a six-month deployment. More>>

Firefighting aircraft 'Fire Boss' to help battle wildfires in San Diego San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Fire-Rescue Chief Brian Fennessy unveiled a firefighting aircraft called the ``Fire Boss'' Thursday that can carry up to 800 gallons of water, fly for three hours straight and take off from or land on a body of water. More>>

Senate GOP unveils health care bill After weeks of anticipation, Senate republicans revealed their plan to overhaul Obamacare Thursday. The 142-page bill proposes cuts to Medicaid after 2021 and ends the Obamacare mandate that every person must buy insurance. More>>

'Housing SD' plan unveiled to address affordable housing shortage The city of San Diego's elected leaders are scheduled Wednesday to address the related issues of a lack of affordable housing and homelessness. More>>

Police investigate death of man assaulted in Ocean Beach A man was fatally injured in an assault early Thursday in Ocean Beach. Someone called 911 shortly before 12:30 a.m. to report that one man was attacking another in the vicinity of Bacon Street and Coronado Avenue, San Diego police Lt. Mike Holden said. More>>

Heat persists in deserts, inland areas cool slightly Extreme heat is in the forecast for the deserts again Thursday , but temperatures in the rest of inland San Diego County will be somewhat lower than they had been for the past few days. More>>

Heat wave continues as Summer season begins Scorching heat is expected again Wednesday in the majority of San Diego County as the summer season officially gets underway. More>>

How the heat wave can impact your mood Are you feeling a little more on edge because of the heat? If you do, you're not alone. Several studies show there is a direct correlation between the weather and moods and with heat like this, it might have a negative impact. Adam Meyer, a stress management expert, joined KUSI with more. More>>

Man accused of intentionally running down Oceanside police officer pleads not guilty to attempted murder Roberto Ignacio Flores, 26, was ordered held on $5 million bail and faces 20 years to life in prison if convicted A San Marcos man accused of running down a motorcycle officer with a car while the lawman was conducting a traffic stop near Buddy Todd Park in Oceanside pleaded not guilty Wednesday to attempted murder on a peace officer. More>>

Suspect behind Brussels train station explosion dead, incident being treated as terror attack Suspect behind Brussels train station explosion dead, incident being treated as terror attack The suspect behind the explosion at a Brussels train station is dead, according to a spokeswoman for the Brussels prosecutor's office. More>>

'Cool Zones' open in San Diego County for summer months The County of San Diego is providing relief for residents with designated “Cool Zones” during the heat wave. Every summer, the county designates air-conditioned sites where San Diegans can escape the heat and save on energy costs. More>>