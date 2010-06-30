he Unbattle Project (UP), along with Lilach Harris and Chef Andrew Selz are proud to present the first "Unbattle on the Midway" banquet on Sunday June 25th, 2017 from 6:00- 10:00pm on the USS Midway in San Diego, CA.
Cal Fire is on scene at Cleveland National Forest for a fire near the Mesa Grande Reservation being referred to as the Black Fire.
Streets in the area of a National City double homicide remained closed Sunday morning, as the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was scheduled to perform autopsies on the two men who were killed Saturday while two other victims recover from gunshot wounds at a local hospital, authorities said.
San Diego Police are investigating a homicide that took place in Logan Heights late Saturday night.
A man looking down at his cellphone suffered serious injuries when he was struck by an Amtrak train in San Diego, a sheriff's deputy said Sunday.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego-based ships and sailors in the carrier strike group led by the USS Carl Vinson returned to San Diego today after a deployment of more than five months. More>>
National City police were responding to a shooting scene with ``multiple victims'' Saturday morning, but it was unclear if there were any fatalities, according to officials.
San Diego-based ships and sailors in the carrier strike group led by the USS Carl Vinson are scheduled to return to San Diego Friday after a deployment of more than five months.
A town hall meeting meant for veterans to share their experiences with civilians who haven't gone through combat is scheduled for Saturday in El Cajon.
A 12-year-old Oceanside boy who went missing from a Kaiser hospital in Irvine was found safe Saturday in a Mission Viejo Target store and turned over to a family member, according to Irvine police.
The San Diego Police Department announced Friday that surveillance video they initially believed showed footage of missing 85-year-old Tai Heng Sun, was actually footage of someone else.
Investigators working to identify and track down a man who fatally assaulted a well-liked transient in downtown Ocean Beach released surveillance-camera footage of the suspected killer Friday.
President Trump signed legislation Friday aimed at reforming the Department of Veterans Affairs.
A lawsuit filed by United States Navy sailors against the Japanese government over radiation exposure from the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant can move forward, a judge ruled Thursday.
Robert Branch III was acquitted Friday of felony and misdemeanor charges of resisting an executive officer, attempted use of pepper spray, reckless driving and failure to provide his driver's license and registration.
Purple Heart recipient Christopher Lawrence was told he would never walk again after being severely wounded in Iraq in 2008, but after nearly a decade of recovery and training, he is now one of the newest additions to the Chula Vista Police Department.
Leaders and supporters of San Diego State University met Thursday to discuss the future of Aztec football, now that the SoccerCity plan has been delayed until 2018.
Extremely hot weather in San Diego County's deserts is expected to persist Friday through early next week and temperatures in other inland areas will spike on Sunday.
Sean Greene — president -elect of the San Diego Association of health underwriters — joined KUSI with more on the future of health care for San Diegans.
The "Black Knights" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 4 and the "Blue Hawks" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 78 are scheduled to return home to Naval Air Station North Island today following a six-month deployment.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Fire-Rescue Chief Brian Fennessy unveiled a firefighting aircraft called the ``Fire Boss'' Thursday that can carry up to 800 gallons of water, fly for three hours straight and take off from or land on a body of water.
After weeks of anticipation, Senate republicans revealed their plan to overhaul Obamacare Thursday. The 142-page bill proposes cuts to Medicaid after 2021 and ends the Obamacare mandate that every person must buy insurance.
The city of San Diego's elected leaders are scheduled Wednesday to address the related issues of a lack of affordable housing and homelessness.
A man was fatally injured in an assault early Thursday in Ocean Beach. Someone called 911 shortly before 12:30 a.m. to report that one man was attacking another in the vicinity of Bacon Street and Coronado Avenue, San Diego police Lt. Mike Holden said.
Extreme heat is in the forecast for the deserts again Thursday , but temperatures in the rest of inland San Diego County will be somewhat lower than they had been for the past few days.
Scorching heat is expected again Wednesday in the majority of San Diego County as the summer season officially gets underway.
Are you feeling a little more on edge because of the heat? If you do, you're not alone. Several studies show there is a direct correlation between the weather and moods and with heat like this, it might have a negative impact. Adam Meyer, a stress management expert, joined KUSI with more.
Are you feeling a little more on edge because of the heat? If you do, you're not alone.
Several studies show there is a direct correlation between the weather and moods and with heat like this, it might have a negative impact.
A San Marcos man accused of running down a motorcycle officer with a car while the lawman was conducting a traffic stop near Buddy Todd Park in Oceanside pleaded not guilty Wednesday to attempted murder on a peace officer.
An affordable apartment complex for low-income seniors was dedicated in northern San Diego Wednesday.
The San Diego Unified School District is kicking off their free summer lunch program Wednesday with a barbecue lunch.
The suspect behind the explosion at a Brussels train station is dead, according to a spokeswoman for the Brussels prosecutor's office.
The County of San Diego is providing relief for residents with designated “Cool Zones” during the heat wave. Every summer, the county designates air-conditioned sites where San Diegans can escape the heat and save on energy costs.
A Navy student received a personalized graduation Tuesday just for him.
San Diego County Board of Supervisors appointed Chief Deputy District Attorney Summer Stephan as interim San Diego County District Attorney.
With Monday night's city council vote, the SoccerCIty project in Mission Valley is now in deep water.
A 61-year-old Bonsall man died Sunday after being struck from the side of his vehicle by a suspected drunk driver who ran a red light, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Four drivers were arrested at a DUI/driver's license checkpoint in Poway that ended Saturday morning, two for driving under the influence of alcohol, one for driving under the influence of drugs and one for possession of a stolen vehicle from Colorado, according to sheriff's officials.
A town hall meeting meant for veterans to share their experiences with civilians who haven't gone through combat is scheduled for Saturday in El Cajon.
The San Diego Police Department announced Friday that surveillance video they initially believed showed footage of missing 85-year-old Tai Heng Sun, was actually footage of someone else.
A masked man armed with a gun robbed a Subway sandwich shop in Pacific Beach Friday.
The classic tale of a traveling sales man who arrives in town to swindle its residents claiming the promise of a Boy's Band using the "think system" is a family favorite and one of the most beloved musicals of all time. The Music Man is playing at the Welk Theatre through July 30.
Sunday July 9th is the 2017 Annual South Bay Salsa Festival. The purpose of the Festival is to raise the bar on quality of the Latin Music events we give the opportunity to local business to increase their sales.
Ms. Senior California of America just crowned our State winner, Mary Jane "MJ" Wilkerson, as the new Ms. Senior California 2017 at the Joan Kroc Theatre for Peace and Justice on the University of San Diego Campus.
Sandie Lampe and the Pet Patrol joined Good Morning San Diego to spread awareness on way to protect your pet on 4th of July. Historically close to 150 dogs and other animals go missing each year in San Diego due to the 4th of July festivities and end up in our local shelters. Sandie Lampe is an award winning pet columnist for KUSI News and San Diego Home and Garden Magazine and hosts weekly Pet Patrol segments on GMSD.
Sunday's Padres game will serve as a Military Salute to the United States Navy presented by USAA.
Miso came in with 2 sisters mid May at only a few weeks old. They have grown up in a home with our wonderful foster families. Miso can be a little shy at first, but he will quickly warm up to new friends. He will grow to be a large dog and has the potential to grow into a great family dog. Also, if you are looking for someone to be active with, Miso can grow up to fill the role of exercise buddy.
It was country's night to rock in Chula Vista Friday.
Two major artists performed at the Mattress Firm Amphitheatre and KUSI's Brandi Williams was LIVE for all the fun.More>>
It was country's night to rock in Chula Vista Friday.
Petty Office Benedict Nkrumah, his wife and their three children recently transferred to San Diego from Japan.
They were living in a fully furnished home while overseas, but arrived state-wide with very little.
Thanks to some help from 'Operation Homefront' and a donation from Jerome's Furniture, the family can finally settle in.More>>
Petty Office Benedict Nkrumah, his wife and their three children recently transferred to San Diego from Japan.
They were living in a fully furnished home while overseas, but arrived state-wide with very little.
The San Diego Veterans for Peace Compassion Campaign gave out its 3,000th sleeping bag to the homeless Thursday night.
The organization is excited to accomplish this after originally aiming at 100 sleeping bags.More>>
The San Diego Veterans for Peace Compassion Campaign gave out its 3,000th sleeping bag to the homeless Thursday night.
More students in San Diego are being exposed to science, technology, engineering, arts and math projects.
The San Diego Unified School District is expanding its STEAM programs.More>>
More students in San Diego are being exposed to science, technology, engineering, arts and math projects.
KUSI's Brandi Williams was LIVE at SeaWorld for a sneak preview of very unusual show coming this summer.
The show is called, "The Electric Ocean."
The show is called, "The Electric Ocean."More>>
KUSI's Brandi Williams was LIVE at SeaWorld for a sneak preview of very unusual show coming this summer.
The 'Brothers with Ties' program hopes to give young men in San Diego a better understanding of how to manage and succeed in the real world, starting with learning how to tie a tie. The event is Saturday June 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 4305 University Ave., Suite 640.
The Port of San Diego is a vital part of the city. It oversees cargo and cruise ship terminals, parks, harbor police and more. New interactive kiosks will encourage exploration along the waterfront. Also, the new "Portside Pier" will feature modern design with three restaurants.
Thursday, June 22, 2017 - A concerned neighbor called KUSI's Michael Turko when a miniature garbage dump sprouted up around the corner. Turko says a construction company working for the city let a staging area get way out of control.
Monday, June 19, 2017 - KUSI's Michael Turko has been showing us the worst streets in San Diego and plenty of them need some serious work. So, Turko asked the city to show him what streets are being fixed, where they're located and how they decide which one gets done first.
Thursday, June 15, 2017 - They called KUSI's Michael Turko to enter their street in his "Worst Street in Town" series. Turko says the worst part is that the city promised to fix it but didn't.
5 Star CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart sits down with KUSI-TV's Rick Willis
The 2016 CIF Open Division Playoffs have had their detractors, but they also have a championship game that features two teams that have found themselves atop the polls for from pre-season to the Championship game when Cathedral Catholic and Helix match-up for the 4th ever San Diego CIF Open Division Championship.
It is Championship Week in San Diego! The 2016 CIFSDS Division I Championship matchup is as good as it gets when it comes to High School Football in San Diego. The Top-Ranked Madison Warhawks will be the home team versus #2 St. Augustine Saints on Friday night at Southwestern College.
Sunday June 25 Summer League: Rancho Bernardo 67, Mater Dei 64
Sunday June 25 John Carney Fitness Camp
NASA's Parker Solar Probe will be the first-ever mission to "touch" the sun. The spacecraft, about the size of a small car, will travel directly into the sun's atmosphere about 4 million miles from our star's surface. Launch is slated for summer 2018.
With the passing of actor Adam West, best known for his portrayal as the original on-screen Batman, this weeks World of Wonder takes a look at the history of the Batman.
The USS Midway is a legendary U.S.aircraft carrier. The trailblazing ship has been been featured in a movie and now currently serves as a museum. It's rich history truly makes it a World of Wonder.
