The Unbattle project to hold banquet on the USS Midway to provide free counseling for veterans Video included

he Unbattle Project (UP), along with Lilach Harris and Chef Andrew Selz are proud to present the first "Unbattle on the Midway" banquet on Sunday June 25th, 2017 from 6:00- 10:00pm on the USS Midway in San Diego, CA.

75-acre brush fire burning near Cleveland National Forest Video included

Cal Fire is on scene at Cleveland National Forest for a fire near the Mesa Grande Reservation being referred to as the Black Fire.

National City streets remain closed during double homicide investigation

 Streets in the area of a National City double homicide remained closed Sunday morning, as the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was scheduled to perform autopsies on the two men who were killed Saturday while two other victims recover from gunshot wounds at a local hospital, authorities said.

One man dead after fatal shooting in Logan Heights

San Diego Police are investigating a homicide that took place in Logan Heights late Saturday night.  

Man struck by Amtrak while looking at his cellphone

 A man looking down at his cellphone suffered serious injuries when he was struck by an Amtrak train in San Diego, a sheriff's deputy said Sunday.

Gallery: Families welcome home their Carl Vinson CSG sailors

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego-based ships and sailors in the carrier strike group led by the USS Carl Vinson returned to San Diego today after a deployment of more than five months. More>>

Two dead, two injured in National City shooting Video included

 National City police were responding to a shooting scene with ``multiple victims'' Saturday morning, but it was unclear if there were any fatalities, according to officials.

Carl Vinson Strike Group returns to home port today Video included

San Diego-based ships and sailors in the carrier strike group led by the USS Carl Vinson are scheduled to return to San Diego Friday after a deployment of more than five months. 

Rep. Susan Davis to host town hall for veterans to share combat experiences with civilians

 A town hall meeting meant for veterans to share their experiences with civilians who haven't gone through combat is scheduled for Saturday in El Cajon.

Missing Oceanside boy found in Mission Viejo Target

A 12-year-old Oceanside boy who went missing from a Kaiser hospital in Irvine was found safe Saturday in a Mission Viejo Target store and turned over to a family member, according to Irvine police.

SDPD confirms missing 85-year-old man not individual seen in recent surveillance footage Video included

The San Diego Police Department announced Friday that surveillance video they initially believed showed footage of missing 85-year-old Tai Heng Sun, was actually footage of someone else.

Investigation underway to identify suspect who fatally assaulted Ocean Beach transient Video included

Investigators working to identify and track down a man who fatally assaulted a well-liked transient in downtown Ocean Beach released surveillance-camera footage of the suspected killer Friday.

President Trump signs legislation to reform Department of Veterans Affairs Video included

President Trump signs legislation to reform Department of Veterans Affairs (The Hill) President Trump signs legislation to reform Department of Veterans Affairs (The Hill)

President Trump signed legislation Friday aimed at reforming the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Court rules USS Ronald Reagan sailors can sue Japan over Fukushima radiation exposure

A lawsuit filed by United States Navy sailors against the Japanese government over radiation exposure from the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant can move forward, a judge ruled Thursday. 

Security guard who recorded struggle with off-duty officer acquitted of all charges

Robert Branch III was acquitted Friday of felony and misdemeanor charges of resisting an executive officer, attempted use of pepper spray, reckless driving and failure to provide his driver's license and registration.

Purple Heart recipient told he would never walk again sworn in as Chula Vista police officer Video included

Purple Heart recipient Christopher Lawrence was told he would never walk again after being severely wounded in Iraq in 2008, but after nearly a decade of recovery and training, he is now one of the newest additions to the Chula Vista Police Department. 

San Diego State officials meet to explore options for new football stadium Video included

San Diego State University San Diego State University

Leaders and supporters of San Diego State University met Thursday to discuss the future of Aztec football, now that the SoccerCity plan has been delayed until 2018.

Cooler conditions along the coast before extreme heat returns this weekend Video included

Extremely hot weather in San Diego County's deserts is expected to persist Friday through early next week and temperatures in other inland areas will spike on Sunday.

How health care for San Diegans may change under Senate GOP plan

How health care for San Diegans may change under Senate GOP plan How health care for San Diegans may change under Senate GOP plan

Sean Greene — president -elect of the San Diego Association of health underwriters — joined KUSI with more on the future of health care for San Diegans. 

Two Navy helicopter squadrons return to NAS North Island Video included

The "Black Knights" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 4 and the "Blue Hawks" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 78 are scheduled to return home to Naval Air Station North Island today following a six-month deployment. 

Firefighting aircraft 'Fire Boss' to help battle wildfires in San Diego Video included

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Fire-Rescue Chief Brian Fennessy unveiled a firefighting aircraft called the ``Fire Boss'' Thursday that can carry up to 800 gallons of water, fly for three hours straight and take off from or land on a body of water.

Senate GOP unveils health care bill Video included

After weeks of anticipation, Senate republicans revealed their plan to overhaul Obamacare Thursday. The 142-page bill proposes cuts to Medicaid after 2021 and ends the Obamacare mandate that every person must buy insurance.

'Housing SD' plan unveiled to address affordable housing shortage Video included

The city of San Diego's elected leaders are scheduled Wednesday to address the related issues of a lack of affordable housing and homelessness. 

Police investigate death of man assaulted in Ocean Beach Video included

A man was fatally injured in an assault early Thursday in Ocean Beach.  Someone called 911 shortly before 12:30 a.m. to report that one man was attacking another in the vicinity of Bacon Street and Coronado Avenue, San Diego police Lt. Mike Holden said. 

Heat persists in deserts, inland areas cool slightly

Extreme heat is in the forecast for the deserts again Thursday , but temperatures in the rest of inland San Diego County will be somewhat lower than they had been for the past few days.

Heat wave continues as Summer season begins Video included

Scorching heat is expected again Wednesday in the majority of San Diego County as the summer season officially gets underway.  

How the heat wave can impact your mood

Are you feeling a little more on edge because of the heat? If you do, you're not alone.

Several studies show there is a direct correlation between the weather and moods and with heat like this, it might have a negative impact.

Adam Meyer, a stress management expert, joined KUSI with more. 

Man accused of intentionally running down Oceanside police officer pleads not guilty to attempted murder Video included

Roberto Ignacio Flores, 26, was ordered held on $5 million bail and faces 20 years to life in prison if convicted Roberto Ignacio Flores, 26, was ordered held on $5 million bail and faces 20 years to life in prison if convicted

A San Marcos man accused of running down a motorcycle officer with a car while the lawman was conducting a traffic stop near Buddy Todd Park in Oceanside pleaded not guilty Wednesday to attempted murder on a peace officer.

Affordable housing complex for seniors opens in northern San Diego Video included

An affordable apartment complex for low-income seniors was dedicated in northern San Diego Wednesday. 

SDUSD summer lunch program kicks off with free BBQ Video included

The San Diego Unified School District is kicking off their free summer lunch program Wednesday with a barbecue lunch. 

Suspect behind Brussels train station explosion dead, incident being treated as terror attack

Suspect behind Brussels train station explosion dead, incident being treated as terror attack Suspect behind Brussels train station explosion dead, incident being treated as terror attack

The suspect behind the explosion at a Brussels train station is dead, according to a spokeswoman for the Brussels prosecutor's office.

'Cool Zones' open in San Diego County for summer months Video included

The County of San Diego is providing relief for residents with designated “Cool Zones” during the heat wave. Every summer, the county designates air-conditioned sites where San Diegans can escape the heat and save on energy costs.

Navy Petty Officer receives special graduation after ship delay Video included

Petty Officer 3rd Class Francis Oladipo Petty Officer 3rd Class Francis Oladipo

A Navy student received a personalized graduation Tuesday just for him.

Summer Stephan appointed interim San Diego County District Attorney

San Diego County Board of Supervisors appointed Chief Deputy District Attorney Summer Stephan as interim San Diego County District Attorney.

City council places SoccerCity on 2018 ballot, but is there still a chance for a special election? Video included

With Monday night's city council vote, the SoccerCIty project in Mission Valley is now in deep water.

More>>

    The Music Man

    The classic tale of a traveling sales man who arrives in town to swindle its residents claiming the promise of a Boy's Band using the "think system" is a family favorite and one of the most beloved musicals of all time. The Music Man is playing at the Welk Theatre through July 30.

    More>>

    South Bay Salsa Festival

    Sunday July 9th is the 2017 Annual South Bay Salsa Festival. The purpose of the Festival is to raise the bar on quality of the Latin Music events we give the opportunity to local business to increase their sales.

    More>>

    Ms. Senior California 2017

    Ms. Senior California of America just crowned our State winner, Mary Jane "MJ" Wilkerson, as the new Ms. Senior California 2017 at the Joan Kroc Theatre for Peace and Justice on the University of San Diego Campus. 

    More>>

    San Diego People: Living with Alzheimer's Disease

    There are 60,000 people in San Diego living with Alzheimer's Disease. It's the third leading cause of death in the county and there are currently over 150,000 people tasked with caring for those who have Alzheimer's Disease. More>>
    San Diego People: What the county is doing to make student health a priority

    San Diego County has released its first ever report on childhood obesity. What is the county doing to make child health a priority. Reports also show that race and socioeconomic status also play a role in childhood obesity. More>>
    San Diego People: Unraveling the mystery of sharks

    Sharks are undeniably one of the most misunderstood creature in our oceans. This week on San Diego People, we dive into the mystery of sharks. More>>
    Turko Files: Construction Junkyard, It Ain't Right!

    Thursday, June 22, 2017 - A concerned neighbor called KUSI's Michael Turko when a miniature garbage dump sprouted up around the corner. Turko says a construction company working for the city let a staging area get way out of control.

    More>>

    Turko Files: Still Waiting, It Ain't Right!

    Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - They called KUSI's Michael Turko when they couldn't get the city of San Diego to write them a check. Turko says the city agreed to pay last winter but it's been tied up in the city bureaucracy for 4 months. More>>
    Turko Files: Street Score Card!

    Monday, June 19, 2017 - KUSI's Michael Turko has been showing us the worst streets in San Diego and plenty of them need some serious work. So, Turko asked the city to show him what streets are being fixed, where they're located and how they decide which one gets done first.

    More>>

    Dave's World of Wonder - Parker Solar Probe

    NASA’s Parker Solar Probe will be the first-ever mission to "touch" the sun. The spacecraft, about the size of a small car, will travel directly into the sun's atmosphere about 4 million miles from our star's surface. Launch is slated for summer 2018.

    More>>

    Dave's World of Wonder - Cuba

    Cuba is a Caribbean island nation under communist rule. It has sugar-white beaches and is dotted with tobacco fields, which play a part in the production of the country's legendary cigars. The capital, Havana, is lined with pastel houses, 1950s-era cars and Spanish-colonial architecture in the 16th-century core, Old Havana. Salsa music plays in the dance clubs and cabaret shows are performed at the famed Tropicana. More>>
    Dave's World of Wonder - Batman

    With the passing of actor Adam West, best known for his portrayal as the original on-screen Batman, this weeks World of Wonder takes a look at the history of the Batman. 

    More>>

