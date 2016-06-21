Phil Blair- Being Replaced by Technology

With the advancements of technology could put an impact on employment. Listen in as Phil Blair, CEO, Manpower San Diego, talks about the foreseen changes and how technology could soon be taking over different job positions, and if you are on the right track to choosing a career that will be around in 10-15 plus years.
