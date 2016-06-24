Dinner honoring astronauts held at Air & Space Museum

Some of the greatest men ever to set foot on the moon were celebrated Thursday at the Air and Space Museum in Balboa Park.
The event, "To the Moon and Back," brought together some of the remaining astronauts and ground personnel that set out to make mankind's greatest dream a reality.
KUSI's Mark Mathis had the privilege of speaking with the youngest astronaut to ever walk on the surface of the moon.
4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.