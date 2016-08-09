National Book Lovers Day 2016

It's National Book Lovers Day and it dates all the way back to carvings on stone tablets.

The "book" was first invented to carry around writings and drawings. Originally, it was just a bundle of parchment held together with a wooden cover.

It's say to safe it has changed throughout the years, but people's love for reading has not.

Misty Jones is the director of the San Diego Public Library. She sat down with KUSI to talk more about books.