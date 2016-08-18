Crews working hard to put out three Camp Pendleton fires

Fire crews at Camp Pendleton are also busy battling a string of brush fires on the base. On Tuesday, three brush fires broke out and started to spread on base.
Wednesday, one of those fires is contained at 120 acres and another was held to just a half-acre.
The third blaze, called the Juliet Fire is now 80 percent contained with about 50 acres burned.
No structures are damaged and no injuries reported.
4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.