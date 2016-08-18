How to put together a disaster kit for fires - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

How to put together a disaster kit for fires

The recent outbreak of wildfires here in California and the devastating flooding in Louisiana is a reminder that disasters can and do strike without warning.

It's important to have supplies to take care of yourself and your family for at least 72 hours after a disaster.

Brianna Mundy is a volunteer with the American Red Cross and she demonstrated how easy it is to assembly a disaster kit.

