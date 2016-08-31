SANDAG released 2016 crime report

Since 1980, the SANDAG has been compiling and analyzing crime statistics in unincorporated parts of the county and remains the only source for regional statistics.

This year, there has been a steady increase in property damage, which went up 4 percent, while car thefts went up 16 percent from the previous year.

But San Diego also has a high number of rapes, ranging around 558 rapes in the first six months of 2016 and 49 homicides as well.