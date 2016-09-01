New Alzheimer's drug could be medicinal game changer

A new Alzheimer's drug is making headlines as a possible game changer for people struggling with the disease.
Studies out of the company "Biogen" in Cambridge, Massachusetts showed the experimental drug has been able to remove toxic areas in the brain of those who have Alzheimer's.
Given to patients once a month for a year, data found the treatment was able to remove these deposits which are known to cause communication disruptions in the mind.
