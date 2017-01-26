Congressman Duncan L. Hunter gives tour of San Diego border Pt. 1

Former Congressman Duncan L. Hunter and President of Border Patrol Union Chris Harris gives KUSI News' Elizabeth Alvarez a tour of the San Diego region's United States/Mexico border fence, known as one of the most elaborate border fences in the United States. As President Donald Trump takes his first steps towards building a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, Hunter explains why he believes the decision is the right one: "This double fence works."
