Commander Peggy Whitson sets record for most cumulative days in space
Accomplished astronaut Peggy Whitson was congratulated by President Donald Trump Monday for setting a new U.S. record for spending the most cumulative days in space. Whitson is on the International Space Station for the third time in her career and has spent 535 days in space. She is the only woman to serve as Station Commander twice.
