Former San Diego City Councilmember Carl DeMaio is leading an effort to recall a state lawmaker who supported the California gas tax hike. The effort, being dubbed "The Gazelle Strategy," will focus its efforts on the recalling of Orange County State Senator Josh Newman, who was the deciding vote in favor of the gas tax hike. The goal is for Newman to be recalled and tell those in favor of the tax "Either you repeal the car tax or we will pick off more of you."