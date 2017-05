On May 3, 2017, a memorial is being held to honor all of San Diego County Law Enforcement Officer who have giving their lives in the line of duty. Hear to talk about the event is Skip Murphy SD County Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation, Sgt. Allan Butchart, SDPD, and Sgt. Bart Lane, SDPD, and the special impact this memorial will be as they honor Officer JD Deguzman.