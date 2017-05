As part of the Port of San Diego’s commitment to offering unique, inspiring experiences on its dynamic waterfront, the public is invited to a free, family-friendly event on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Bayside Park in Chula Vista. From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., the Fern Street Circus will be providing free performances in the north end of the park, where “Bench Party,” a temporary artwork is located.