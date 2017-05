Cooper, an 8-year-old Foxhound, is looking for a new family to love. Cooper is a sweet old man who is a true joy to be around. He enjoys going for walks to sniff and explore, and then nap in a big cozy bed. In his previous home, he loves the family cat and would snuggle with her often. Cooper also loved going to the dog park and going for car rides. He is a very caring dog who will do anything he can to make his humans happy.