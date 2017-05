Helen Woodward Animal Center’s elegant Spring Fling Gala, presented by Ed and Sandy Burr of EDCO, will take guests on an exotic journey. The annual event, is headed by Committee Chair Stacy Renshaw, who invites guests to dress in Cuban Black-Tie as they explore the vibrant capital city south of the Florida Keys during “A Night in Old Havana.” The Center’s most fabulous fundraiser of the year takes place on Sat., June 3rd, 2017 from 5:30pm to 12:00 a.m.