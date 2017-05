Victory has been onsite with us and has shown to be quite the happy girl. She is always excited to see you when you walk by her kennel door and is quick to come out and play. Sometimes she gets so excited that she simply can’t stop wiggling! She will turn into a great exercise buddy and will love to be run around and be active. She is also gentle and would do well with kids once she learns all her manners. Overall, Victory is a sweet girl and ready to spread the love.