The Three Wise Men Foundation is giving U.S. veterans free mental-health care. Nathan Fletcher started the organization Three Wise Men Foundation to honor Fletcher's cousins, two of whom were killed in combat in Afghanistan. Jeremy Wise, a Navy SEAL, was killed by a suicide bomber on Dec. 30, 2009, and Ben Wise, an Army Green Beret, died Jan. 15, 2012. The third brother, Beau Wise, is an active-duty Marine.