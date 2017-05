A WWII soldier who in 1945 found a far from ordinary object while guarding the artwork Hitler had stolen during the War in order to turn over the artwork to the Monuments & Fine Arts personnel. He was given permission to keep the item as a War souvenir. Forty-three years later it is realized the object is the one-of-a-kind desk set that was used to sign the 1938 Munich Pact, and when others learn about its existence, they attempt to acquire it at whatever means possible.