Vandenberg Air Force Base launches first interceptor missile

Vandenberg Air Force Base on California's central coast launched its first interceptor missile Tuesday.
It was all for a drill designed to prepare for any North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile strike.
Vandenberg has launched tests in the past to perfect the military's missile defense system, but this was the first time that base officials took out a missile programmed to act like an enemy ballistic missile.
4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.