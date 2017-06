With more than 30,000 runners and 100,000 spectators expected to attend Sunday's Rock 'n' Roll Marathon and Half Marathon, the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) is encouraging attendees to take the Trolley to avoid traffic congestion. To avoid Trolley ticket lines and speed up the boarding process, runners and spectators can purchase and store Trolley passes on their smart phones at any time prior to arriving at transit stations by using Compass Cloud, MTS's free mobile app.