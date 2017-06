The 24th Annual Lipinsky Family San Diego Jewish Arts Festival is taking place from May 21 – July 9, 2017. Highlighting the festival will be: a sneak peek at a Hershey Felder work in progress, "The Stories of Sholem Aleichem;" a celebration of Andrew Viterbi's new memoir, "Andrew Viterbi: Reflections of an Educator, Researcher and Entrepreneur;" and "Minor Fall, Major Lift," a brand new evening of dance from Malashock Dance.