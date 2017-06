The future of the proposed SoccerCity development could depend on a San Diego City Council budget meeting Monday. City councilmembers are expected to discuss whether or not to approve Mayor Kevin Faulconer's proposed budget, which includes $5 million for a special election. That special election would allow residents to vote on not only the SoccerCity proposal but also a convention center expansion. FS Investors' Nick stone is urging councilmembers to vote yes.