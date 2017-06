Sandie Lampe and the Pet Patrol joined Good Morning San Diego to spread awareness and celebrate Adopt-a-Shelter Cat Month! The San Diego Humane Society is about to take in their 10,000th kitten into their Kitten Nursery, which was the very first kitten nursery started in the country. Sandie Lampe is an award winning pet columnist for KUSI News and San Diego Home and Garden Magazine and hosts weekly Pet Patrol segments on GMSD.