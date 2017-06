The two films “Bee Conscious” and “Change Is In the Water” are the first in the nation to debut at an IMAX theater as high school student productions. Melanie An, Reed Martin and Gabriel Gaurano are students of Canyon Crest Academy. Both films produced by the students are focused on the environment which has been a hotly debated political subject as of late. The premier is Sunday from 6:30 to 7:30 at the Edwards IMAX & RPX theater in Mira Mesa.