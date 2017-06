San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum invites the Community to its 2nd Annual Summer Concert Series

Celebrate summer at four special community events for families on select Fridays throughout the summer: June 16th, July 7th, July 21st, and August 4th 2017 from 5:00-8:00pm featuring live music from Hullabaloo, crafts in the Outdoor Art studio, food vendors, beer and wine for adults, opportunity drawing, and more!