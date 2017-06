Twenty-one wounded veterans will be taking on a new challenge, sailing, right here in the waters of San Diego, June 13-15, 2017. They won't just be going for a boat ride, these men and women will be participating in an intense three-day course to learn how to sail on their own, despite their injuries.

The Warrior Sailing Program, free for participants, is a partnership of the Armed Forces YMCA and San Diego Yacht Club.