The FDA has issued a warning to providers and the public that unapproved versions of the dermal filler Juvederm are being sold and distributed illegally in the US. According to the FDA Office of Health and Constituent Affairs, "Health care providers and consumers should avoid products labeled as Juvederm Ultra 2, 3 or 4, because these products are not approved by the FDA for use in the U.S., and their safety and effectiveness cannot be assured."