20-year-old local filmmaker Tanner Perry recently had one of his films featured at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in France. In his short film, Aftermath, Perry tells the story of a band of bank robbers in the hours following a bank heist that's gone terribly, terribly wrong. The tension is high in this nine-minute short, which was inspired by crime films such as Reservoir Dogs and Triple 9 and stars a few of Perry's high school friends.