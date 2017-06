Melissa Villaseñor is a creator of many. She is an impressionist, stand-up comedian of 10 years, actor, musician, and graphic artist. You may have seen her as a top 16 finalist on Season 6 of "America's Got Talent" or heard her voices on Cartoon Network's "Adventure Time". Her credits also include work on Family Guy, Comedy Central's "Trip Tank". She will be performing at the American Comedy Co. Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.