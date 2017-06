Tai is a 2 month old border collie/shepherd blend. Shepherds make great family pets and are known to be very loyal. Border Collies tend to have a lot of energy, so she would love to have a family that will run around with her- families with active kids, we’re looking at you! Border Collies and Shepherds are both very smart breeds and tend to be easier to train because of it. Tai is blossoming into a sweetheart and is ready to share her love!