Miso came in with 2 sisters mid May at only a few weeks old. They have grown up in a home with our wonderful foster families. Miso can be a little shy at first, but he will quickly warm up to new friends. He will grow to be a large dog and has the potential to grow into a great family dog. Also, if you are looking for someone to be active with, Miso can grow up to fill the role of exercise buddy.