Sandie Lampe and the Pet Patrol joined Good Morning San Diego to spread awareness on way to protect your pet on 4th of July. Historically close to 150 dogs and other animals go missing each year in San Diego due to the 4th of July festivities and end up in our local shelters. Sandie Lampe is an award winning pet columnist for KUSI News and San Diego Home and Garden Magazine and hosts weekly Pet Patrol segments on GMSD.