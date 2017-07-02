54th annual Independence Day Festival in Escondido

Escondido's annual Independence Day Festival & Fireworks has become a North County tradition, and for good reason. Each year, 25,000 festival-goers converge on the California Center for the Arts, Escondido (The Center) at Grape Day Park for the holiday festivities. The event is back for its 54th year on Tuesday, July 4, 2017 with rockin' live music, tasty treats, and games for all.
4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.