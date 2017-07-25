Comic-Con's impact on STEM jobs

Comic-Con is about comics, costumes and celebrities, but what about jobs? STEM jobs are behind many of the things that make the big pop-culture convention possible. Phil Blair from Manpower was here Tuesday Morning to tell us about Comic-Con's impact on science, technology, engineering and math jobs.
