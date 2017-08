The court system is cutting services and positions as it grapples with a $6 million budget shortfall. To save money, the Superior Court is cutting 65 jobs, including the court reporters who work in family court.

The elimination of family court reporters takes effect on September 5.

What does this mean for people with cases in city and county courts?

Jan Goldsmith, Of-Counsel for the Procopio Law Firm, joined KUSI with more.