The city's innovative Pure Water San Diego is getting some help from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The program was selected for a $492 million loan from the agency, which offers lower interest rates to lessen the burden on tax payers.

The hope is by 2035, the San Diego Pure Water Program will supply at least one-third of the city's water supply.

Director of Public Utilities, Halla Razak, joined KUSI with more.