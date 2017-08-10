Family Business: Copper Canary Boutique

Following in her father's footsteps, 132 years after her great, great grandfather opened a jewelry store in Chicago, Copper Canary owner Allie DeSeelhorst is proud of the assortment of antique and vintage baubles filling her eclectic boutique in the Village of Carlsbad. Copper Canary, a family owned jewelry boutique specializing in antique jewelry from the Victorian, Edwardian, Art Deco and Retro Eras, is located in the Village of Carlsbad.
