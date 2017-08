The Young Lions Jazz Conservatory will be holding a fundraiser Sunday August 20 from 2 PM - 4:30 PM at the Handlery Hotel San Diego. KUSI's Dave Scott will emcee the event. Gilbert Castellanos started the Young Lions Jazz Conservatory in the Summer of 2017 to teach San Diego's best and brightest young musicians and provide them performance opportunities.

Full interview: http://bit.ly/2uPo69b