Cristian's Big Heart 5K

Cristian's Big Heart celebrates the life of Cristian Acosta Flores who passed away on September 1, 2014 one day shy of his 19th birthday because of an undiagnosed enlarged heart. Proceeds of these events will support "Screen your Teen," a local heart screening program for teenagers in San Diego.
4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
