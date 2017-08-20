Adopt Dwayne from the Helen Woodward Animal Center

The Helen Woodward animal center began the search this week for a family for "Dwayne." He's a Pointer mix who was found roaming the streets in Tijuana. According to the rescuer, Dwayne's former owner bound him with a crude wire muzzle, kicked him and beat him with sticks. Since then Dwayne has undergone multiple reconstructive surgeries and is doing really well. Visit the Helen Woodward Animal Center's website if you would like to add Dwayne to your family.