Join the community for the fourth annual Imperial Avenue Street Festival on Saturday, August 26, from noon to 9 p.m. and celebrate the rich history, culture and arts of the Greater Logan Heights community.The Imperial Avenue Street Festival, located on Imperial Avenue between 28th and 30th, blends art and soul in one of San Diego's most historic and unique neighborhoods. Attendees can browse four blocks of local artists and crafts, while experiencing the flavors of Imperial Avenue.