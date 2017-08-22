United Way of San Diego County hosts second 'Year of Readers' in City Heights
By Brandi Williams
More than 300 kids showed off their reading and ukulele skills at the "United Way of San Diego County's Readers In The Heights" family celebration. Kindergarten through fourth-grade students attended the 4 week-long literacy camp in City Heights. Local businesses donated more than 700 books to the reading program which the kids read throughout the summer. Many of the children enrolled in the program are from East African refugee families.