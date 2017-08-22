United Way of San Diego County hosts second 'Year of Readers' in - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

United Way of San Diego County hosts second 'Year of Readers' in City Heights

By Brandi Williams

More than 300 kids showed off their reading and ukulele skills at the "United Way of San Diego County's Readers In The Heights" family celebration. Kindergarten through fourth-grade students attended the 4 week-long literacy camp in City Heights. Local businesses donated more than 700 books to the reading program which the kids read throughout the summer. Many of the children enrolled in the program are from East African refugee families.

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team
Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.