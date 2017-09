This Saturday and Sunday, local San Diegans will come together under Project HouSton and will serve as volunteers to accept donations of clothing and toiletries for those victims directly impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Donations will be shipped directly to the Houston Convention Center. Donations can be taken to Bonita Cove Park in Mission Bay from 9am - 12pm Saturday and at the Increase the Peace Event Sunday from 9:30am - 6:00pm at Lincoln High School.