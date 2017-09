Chef Shelly Velez joined Good Morning San Diego to provide tips from an executive chef on what to pack inside your child's lunchbox. Packing a healthy lunch for your kid can be hard, especially with the amount of sugar-laden and protein-deficient options that are advertised for lunches these days. That said, we turned to an expert San Diego chef for advice on how parents can switch things up, and send their kids off with nutritious lunches in-hand to get them through the day.