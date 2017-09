Sixteen Local NAPA Auto Care Centers in the San Diego area have joined together to give back to the Military with 2 vehicles “Car for a Cause.” They are giving away a 2002 Dodge Durango and a 2012 Toyota 4 Runner. The “Car for a Cause” 2017 contest is open to California military residents only living in the San Diego area or surrounding Cities. Two deserving military families or individuals will be selected on or about November 10, 2017.