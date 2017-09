With summertime nearing its close, west-coast canines wouldn't dream of missing the singular event of the beach season – Helen Woodward Animal Center's 12th Annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon, held at Dog Beach in Del Mar, presented by Blue Buffalo. Surfing canines love this dog surf-competition in particular because it's the only local one-of-its-kind with 100% of the proceeds going towards helping orphan pets!