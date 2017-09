SDG&E, in conjunction with Cleantech San Diego and the Center for Sustainable Energy will host the largest EV test drive event in San Diego. The FREE event, to be held during National Drive Electric Week, will feature entertainment, food trucks, and kids' activities, including mini-electric cars for kids to drive. EV Day festivities will take place Saturday, September 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Qualcomm stadium.