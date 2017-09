In a way to support the relief effort of Hurricane Harvey, The Fish Market Restaurants are going to donate $1.00 of the proceeds of from every cup or bowl of clam chowder to The Salvation Army starting September 8 and through September 10. The Salvation Army, who helps not only locally but nationally in natural disasters, continue to provide support and relief assistance. They have served more than 200,000 thousand meals to those in need thus far – and the need keeps growing.