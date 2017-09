The 13th Annual San Diego Restaurant Week returns Sunday, September 24 through Sunday, October 1. Over 200 participating restaurants will offer prix-fixe menu options throughout San Diego County. Dinner will be served as a three-course, prix-fixe menu for just $20, $30, $40 or $50 per person. To browse menus, inspire appetites, and make reservations visit SanDiegoRestaurantWeek.com