Oktoberfest is coming to El Cajon to celebrate German foods, drinks, music and traditions. Oktoberfest will be taking place Sept. 29-Oct. 1, and Oct. 6-8, 2017. Hours: Fridays 4-10 pm, Saturdays noon-10 pm, Sundays noon-9pm. Admission for adults 21 and up: $10 on Fridays and Saturdays, $5 on Sundays; Active Military and those under 21 admitted FREE!